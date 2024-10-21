Shell Says Up to 40 Tons of Slop Leaked in Singapore Waters

A sign on a forecourt canopy at a petrol station operated by Shell Plc in Surrey, UK, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Shell are due to report their third-quarter results on Nov. 2.

(Bloomberg) -- A land-based pipeline leak has led to about 30-40 metric tons of “slop” — a mixture of oil and water — being spilled into the sea off Singapore, Shell Plc said in a statement today.

Shell said it is “actively working with all relevant authorities to manage the clean-up effort” and to ensure the safety of people as well as limit the environmental impact. Singapore also suffered a much larger spill earlier this year, which affected beaches along the country’s southern coast in June.

The company has deployed containment booms, anti-pollution crafts and spraying of dispersant to contain and break up the oil. The leak occurred between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has deployed a current buster system off Changi at the entrance to the East Johor Strait to collect oil slick, if sighted, according to a joint media statement from government agencies. Other precautionary measures have been taken to prevent a potential spread.

Authorities have advised the public against swimming and conducting other primary contact water activities at some beaches. There were no other oil sightings as of 3 p.m. Singapore time.

