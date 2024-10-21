South Korea’s Early Trade Data Show Slowing Export Growth

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s early trade data showed that growth in exports has slowed so far this month, led by a sharp drop in demand for oil products and mobile phones even as semiconductor shipments held up.

The value of shipments adjusted for working-day differences edged up 1% from a year earlier in the first 20 days of October, according to data released Monday by the customs office. That compared with the 7.5% gain reported earlier for the full month of September.

Unadjusted exports fell 2.9% while overall imports decreased by 10.1%, resulting in a trade shortfall of $1 billion. Shipments of oil products dropped 40% from a year earlier, while those of wireless communications devices slid 21.7%, offsetting the growth momentum from a 36.1% increase in chip exports.

South Korea has one of the biggest oil refinery clusters in the world, operated by companies including SK Innovation, S-Oil and GS Caltex. While the country relies mostly on imports for energy needs, it also refines its holdings for exports to help drive economic growth, leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.

South Korea is also home to two of the world’s biggest memory-chip makers. This year it has been riding the wave of global demand for artificial intelligence development along with Taiwan, by exporting advanced semiconductors to the US and other developed economies.

Still, questions have loomed in recent weeks about whether the momentum in chip sales may be peaking out. Growth in South Korea’s monthly exports of semiconductors has been moderating for months. Meanwhile, price gains for memory-chip shipments also slowed in September.

That doesn’t mean policymakers would immediately reverse their outlook for chip exports. Demand has stayed mature even after reaching a peak in the past, supporting economic growth. The Bank of Korea earlier this year forecast the chip rally would last well into 2025.

The data on Monday give support to the views that the demand for memory chips remains largely robust and could help reduce the impact from declines in the sales of other products.

“While export growth appears to have peaked and is set to start a downturn, reflecting fading base effects, our calculation of the export cycle suggests exports are transitioning to an expansion phase from a recovery phase,” Jeong Woo Park, a Nomura Holdings economist, said in a note before the trade data. “We expect chip exports to extend its double-digit growth rate and drive a mid-cycle expansion throughout 2025.”

The BOK expects that the economy will likely grow at around mid-2% this year, faster than last year. Robust external demand allowed the central bank to keep focused on fighting inflation and debt bubbles until a policy pivot earlier this month.

South Korean firms play an integral role in a wide range of global supply chains, especially in industries including semiconductors, automobiles and batteries. At the same time it relies heavily on imports of energy and raw materials to assemble products destined for shipment overseas.

Its trade performance will likely be impacted after the US presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump has vowed greater tariffs for China, while his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to increase corporate taxes that could weigh on purchases from abroad. Both the US and China are major export destinations for South Korea.

“The potential rise of trade barriers and the US’s self-reliance could also reduce the overall demand for Korea goods,” Bank of America economists Benson Wu and Ting Him Ho said in a report last week. “If Chinese demand slows down materially due to higher tariffs, such a scenario could be a double-whammy for Korea.”

