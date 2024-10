(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara for talks on cooperation in the defense sector and the importance of free navigation in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement Monday.

The meeting came ahead of Erdoğan’s visit this week to Russia, where he is scheduled to attend the summit of leaders from the BRICS nations, according to the TASS news agency.

