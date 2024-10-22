Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries Faces Sex-Trafficking Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief executive officer Mike Jeffries was charged with federal sex-trafficking crimes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jeffries is one of three people charged in a case that remains under seal, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the charges haven’t yet been made public. All three were arrested, one of the people said.

Brian Bieber, who was cited as a lawyer for Jeffries by the Wall Street Journal when it reported the charges earlier on Tuesday, didn’t immediately return a message left with his secretary seeking comment on the case. A representative of Abercrombie declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn, New York, US attorney’s office, which brought the case, declined to comment.

Shares of Abercrombie were trading down 2.1% at 9:49 a.m. in New York.

Jeffries, who headed the company from 1992 to 2014, has been sued over allegations he forced models to take drugs and engage in sexual act with him and others in exchange for the chance to be featured in the company’s provocative fashion catalogs.

