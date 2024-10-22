FBI Probes Leak of Top Secret Documents on Israel Attack Plans

Smoke shells at an Israeli army artillery base near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. A concern for Israels military and the country is Hezbollah, which has nearly 10 times the number of missiles as Hamas and a bigger, more professional fighting force.

(Bloomberg) -- The FBI is investigating the leak of classified documents that detailed Israeli preparations to retaliate against Iran, as officials seek to clamp down on yet another embarrassing disclosure of US intelligence secrets.

The bureau is probing the disclosure and “working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Tuesday, without providing further details.

The two leaked documents emerged late last week on the Telegram messaging platform. Based on US geospatial and signals intelligence, they report that Israel conducted covert drone activity and prepared munitions — including long-range air-launched ballistic missiles — ahead of planned retaliation against Iran.

The information exposed only a limited amount of information. But it was another failure for the US intelligence apparatus a year and a half after a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman leaked secret maps, updates and assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier New Leak Filing Shows Pentagon Missed Suspect’s Violent Threats

It also undescored the awkward reality that the US routinely spies on its own allies. That risks fueling tensions between Washington and Jerusalem at a time when the US is already trying to rein in Israel from targeting Iran’s nuclear and energy facilities. Under a section headlined “Nuclear and Missile,” it indicates with low confidence that Israel’s nuclear and missile forces aren’t on alert.

The US documents were revealing in other ways, including with a reference to Israel’s nuclear-weapons capability, something that the two countries have never formally acknowledged. According to the document, the US has “not observed indications that Israel intends to use a nuclear weapon” in its attack on Iran. Under a section headlined “Nuclear and Missile,” it indicates with low confidence that Israel’s nuclear and missile forces aren’t on alert.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has repeatedly said it will retaliate against Iran for an Oct. 1 barrage of ballistic missiles that hit several military targets across Israel.

US officials are still uncertain whether the documents spilled into the public domain as a result of an intentional leak by a whistleblower or a hack by an outside agent. But US intelligence officials on Tuesday said they don’t have any evidence that the documents were leaked by a foreign adversary as part of an effort to interfere in next month’s presidential election.

The White House is “deeply concerned, and the president remains deeply concerned, about any leakage of classified information into the public domain,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday.

Last year, the US was left red-faced following the biggest US intelligence leak in a decade. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman, leaked dozens of pages of documents on the Discord text and video chat app in an exposure that highlighted not only up-to-the-minute assessments of Russia’s war on Ukraine but also how the US collects intelligence around the world. Teixeira pleaded guilty to retaining and transmitting classified documents and faces more than a decade in prison.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.