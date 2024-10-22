How China's BYD Became King of Affordable EVs

Workers assemble a BYD Co. Dolphin compact hatchback electric vehicle inside the company's new plant in Nikhom Phatthana, Rayong province, Thailand, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. BYD's shares have defied heavy losses in EV stocks around the world to gain more than 6% in Hong Kong this year thanks to the introduction of the fifth generation of its plug-in hybrid drive system in May.

Started as a battery company in the 1990s in Shenzhen, BYD is now one of the best-selling EV brands in the world. Once mocked by Elon Musk, the company’s startling growth made it a global player and has sparked tariffs in the US and EU.

On today's Big Take Asia Podcast, host K. Oanh Ha talks to Bloomberg's Gabrielle Copolla and Danny Lee about the company’s aggressive expansion and what it means for the global auto market.

