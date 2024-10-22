How China's BYD Became King of Affordable EVs

(Bloomberg) -- Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take Asia podcast today.
Started as a battery company in the 1990s in Shenzhen, BYD is now one of the best-selling EV brands in the world. Once mocked by Elon Musk, the company’s startling growth made it a global player and has sparked tariffs in the US and EU.
On today's Big Take Asia Podcast, host K. Oanh Ha talks to Bloomberg's Gabrielle Copolla and Danny Lee about the company’s aggressive expansion and what it means for the global auto market.
Listen and follow The Big Take Asia on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts
Terminal clients: Click here to subscribe
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.