HSBC Streamlines Divisions, Merges Units in Biggest Overhaul

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc unveiled a broad restructuring across different business lines and geographies as newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery embarks on ambitious cost cuts at the banking behemoth.

The lender, which makes most of its revenue in Asia, will combine its global commercial and institutional banking operations under Michael Roberts, according to a statement. It will create a new international Wealth and Premier Banking business and set up Western and Eastern regional units.

“The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organisation as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged,” Elhedery said in the statement.

The changes will cut the the number of executives who sit on the newly named key operating committee to 12 from 18. HSBC also announced the appointment of Pam Kaur as chief financial officer, making her the first female finance director in its 159-year history.

With central banks around the world beginning to cut interest rates, Elhedery has been under pressure to trim costs in order to protect the firm’s margins. He has asked staffers to be more careful with their spending and put fresh limits on travel.

The new CEO has been seeking to find a way to shave off $2 billion in costs in order to keep a lid on the bank’s efficiency ratio, a key measure of profits which shows how much it costs to produce a dollar of revenue, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence.

With the moves, HSBC is following in the footsteps of Citigroup Inc., which also recently merged a bevy of its sector groups.

Merging the commercial and institutional banking divisions, which houses its investment bank ends a long-running debate within HSBC about how best to manage two of its largest and most important businesses. The proposal has faced heavy internal resistance in the past and former HSBC CEO Noel Quinn was opposed to the idea, Bloomberg previously reported.

HSBC said the other two business lines include Hong Kong and UK.

The wealth and premier banking unit will be helmed by Barry O’Byrne while the Eastern region will merge the Asia business with the Middle East and be headed by David Liao and Surendra Rosha. Roberts will oversee the Western region.

The new ceo’s appointment effective last month, marks a rapid ascent for the Lebanon-born, French-educated banker, whose challenge now is to show that he can further grow Europe’s biggest bank. HSBC is at an inflection point as executives weigh whether they should place continued focus on its business across Asia at a fraught time when geopolitical tensions are threatening to undermine those efforts.

