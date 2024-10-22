Kim Jong Un’s Sister Calls South Korea and Ukraine ‘Lunatics’

(Bloomberg) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un referred to South Korea and Ukraine as “lunatics” after they warned that Pyongyang was sending troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Kim Yo Jong also accused South Korea of sending drones over to Pyongyang in what she called a “military provocation,” according to a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

She warned that such an act against a nuclear weapons state may lead to a “horrible situation, unimaginable for politicians and military experts in any big or small country,” according to the statement.

North Korea has bristled at what it claims was a drone intrusion by South Korea into its airspace this month. In response, it has ordered its artillery units along the border to be fully prepared to open fire if needed. Seoul hasn’t commented on whether it sent any drones across the border.

Kim’s remarks also come as South Korea has raised concern over North Korea’s possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, a move that would mark a major step in deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. Kim didn’t address the possibility of troop deployment in her statement.

North Korean leader Kim has been pushing to sever ties with Seoul, ruling out any chance of peaceful unification. Last week, Pyongyang blew up roads linking it to the south and announced that its constitution now designates South Korea as a hostile state.

“No one knows how our retaliation and revenge will be completed,” Kim’s sister said in the statement.

