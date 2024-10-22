Philippines Suspends Work, Classes Wednesday Due to Storm

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said work in government offices and classes in the main Luzon island will be suspended Wednesday due to tropical storm Trami.

Agencies whose functions involve health services, disaster response and other vital services shall continue with their operations, according to a statement from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s office late Tuesday.

The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to their discretion, it added.

Trami — known locally as Kristine — has strong gale-force winds that extend outward up to 760 kilometers (472 miles), and the storm is about 390 kilometers east of Daet, the capital of Camarines Norte. Almost the entire Luzon island and some central provinces have been placed under a cyclone warning.

