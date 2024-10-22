Russia, Iran Seen by US as Instigators of Violence Post-Election

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots during the first day of early voting at a polling station in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. While no Democratic presidential nominee has won North Carolina since 2008, the Harris campaign sees the state's 16 electoral votes as within reach after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Iran may seek to foment violent protests inside the US in the days and weeks after the Nov. 5 election as voting results are being tabulated and certified, US intelligence agencies warned on Tuesday.

The countries may encourage or amplify physical threats of violence against election workers, politicians and others in the post-voting weeks leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of the next president, the agencies said in a briefing with reporters.

Russian-backed actors, in particular, will focus on challenging the election outcome and probably will become more aggressive if Vice President Kamala Harris beats former President Donald Trump, according to the agencies.

