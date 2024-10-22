Short Selling in Hong Kong Falls to Lowest Since 2021 Amid Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Short selling in Hong Kong stocks is the least active in three and a half years, after a series of Chinese stimulus measures drove a rally on the city’s bourse.

Turnover in short positions fell to 9.7% of the market’s total Friday, marking the lowest level since April 2021, according to Bloomberg’s calculations based on exchange data. It recovered slightly to 10.7% Monday.

The weaker appetite in short selling comes as the benchmark Hang Seng Index has rebounded 20% from a September trough, following a broader Chinese stock rally triggered by Beijing’s stimulus blitz. The initial euphoria has since faded a bit, with investors awaiting stronger support steps such as ramped-up fiscal spending.

The risk-reward ratio for Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities is now skewed toward the upside, said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs. “That means the risk of shorts is higher now, and hence lower short selling positioning.”

