China Resources Beverage to Debut in HK After $649 Million IPO

A Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) flag, center, in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A pair of Hong Kong exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin and Ether futures raised $79 million as the city pushes ahead with a plan to become a crypto hub even as the sector globally reels from the FTX collapse. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of softdrink maker China Resources Beverage Holdings Co. begin trading Wednesday after strong demand for one of Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offerings this year.

The owner of the C’estbon bottled-water brand raised about HK$5 billion ($649 million) in an IPO priced at HK$14.50 apiece, the top of a marketed range.

The listing comes during the busiest week for Asia-Pacific trading debuts in more than two years, with around 20 deals poised to raise more than $8 billion. Chinese companies have been stepping up share sales to raise cash, taking advantage of the broader marker rally on optimism over Beijing’s stimulus measures.

The Hong Kong portion of China Resources Beverage’s offering was 234 times oversubscribed amid strong orders from retail investors, who were allocated 40% of the shares. The stock jumped as much as 11% in gray market trading Tuesday. Listings in Hong Kong this year have seen an average first-day gain of 5.7%.

Cornerstone investors including a unit of China Tourism Group and UBS Asset Management AG took about 48% of the offering. China Resources Beverage is receiving all of the IPO proceeds, which it said it will spend on expanding production capacity as well as sales and marketing activities.

The funds may help the company in its battle with competitors. Stiff competition in the bottle-water industry and China’s consumption slowdown has hurt shares of peer Nongfu Spring Co., which are down 32% this year despite a recent rebound.

“CR Beverage’s oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO is likely to further heat up the price war among China’s bottled-water makers as it gives the C’estbon water owner a war chest,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ada Li wrote in a note.

Hong Kong IPOs have raised $8.7 billion so far this year, beating all of last year’s proceeds. That was helped by appliance maker Midea Group Co.’s $4.6 billion share sale last month, the city’s largest listing in over three years.

Looking at other offerings, autonomous-driving technology company Horizon Robotics Inc. will debut shares in Hong Kong on Thursday after having priced its $696 million IPO at the top of the range.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.