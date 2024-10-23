Crypto Hedge Fund Managers Merge in Effort to Woo Pension Flows

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto hedge fund managers JellyC and Trovio Asset Management have merged as part of an effort to attract allocations from institutional investors such as pension funds.

Australia-based JellyC will be the majority shareholder of the combined operation, company executives said in interviews. Scale will help to open doors to big investors in the Asia Pacific, eventually including Australian superannuation funds, JellyC’s Co-Founder Michael Prendiville said.

“If we’re not at capacity, we won’t get the allocation,” Prendiville added.

Australia’s A$3.9 trillion ($2.6 trillion) pensions industry has been reluctant to commit money to digital-asset related investments so far. Prendiville expects that to change in coming years as the nation firms up crypto regulation.

The merged operation aims to grow combined assets under management 150% from current levels to A$250 million by mid-2026, according to Prendiville. Jon Deane, chief executive officer of Trovio, said Trovio will eventually dispose of its shareholding in the merged business, without giving a timeline.

