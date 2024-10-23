Lagarde Says US Election Winner Should Beware of Hurting Trade

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast for next year and warned of accelerating risks from wars to trade protectionism, even as it credited central banks for taming inflation without sending nations into recession. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Christine Lagarde said that whoever wins the US election should beware of hurting global trade, in a renewed defense of the benefits of free commerce.

The European Central Bank chief, questioned at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Wednesday on the possible prospect of rising tariffs, said that history shows the damage such measures can cause.

“Periods of restrictions and barriers have not been periods of prosperity and strong leadership around the world, so whoever in this country is ultimately the president, I think, should at least bear that in mind,” Lagarde said. “Jumping to the conclusion that the economy will fare better at home, because we have a big market, simply because we will raise tariffs, I think, is a bit of a far-fetched conclusion.”

She spoke less than two weeks before an election that could return to the White House of Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose goods tariffs of 60% on China and as much as 20% on everyone else.

“Trade barriers, whether they are tariff or non-tariff barriers, are likely to have a negative impact on that, on growth, certainly,” Lagarde said. “I think it would have an impact on inflation as well, and not one that you know would be would be particularly welcome.”

Without directly referring to the presidential candidates, Lagarde — who has repeatedly cautioned against trade barriers — stressed the global implications of the upcoming vote.

“The domestic decision that belongs only to the American people will have ramifications around the world in a very significant way,” Lagarde said. “The US is leading in multiple ways and has to deploy its leadership for the common good.”

Speaking earlier in New York, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner struck a similar tone.

“Every kind of trade conflict harms both sides,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview in New York on Wednesday. “There won’t be success for anyone out of a trade controversy between the US and EU.”

The ECB president did acknowledge that sometimes, there’s a case to impose restrictions.

“We have to remind our partners that there are rules by which we trade, which they have consented when they joined the WTO, and that they have to abide by,” Lagarde said. “That not being the case, then decisions have to be made.”

