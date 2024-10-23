Unilever India Misses Profit Estimate as Low Demand Persists

Bottles of Vaseline moisturizer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., at a grocery store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Unilever Plcs Indian unit is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31 on April 27. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India’s biggest household-products maker, reported second-quarter profit that missed expectations amid a lingering spell of weak demand for consumer goods.

The Indian unit of Unilever Plc saw net income rise to 26.1 billion rupees ($310 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, down 4% from a year ago, according to an exchange filing Wednesday. That fell short of the average analysts’ estimate of 27.06 billion rupees in profit.

Revenue for the company, regarded as a bellwether for local market sentiment, rose 1.9% to 153.2 billion rupees during the period, also missing estimates. Total costs rose 2.9% to 122.7 billion rupees.

Volume growth came in at 3% in the quarter versus 2% a year ago. It announced a dividend per share of 29 rupees.

The profit miss comes amid a downturn in sales of everything from snacks and coffee to cars in India. The seller of Dove soap to Knorr soup is betting on demand in India’s rural areas outpacing urban centers to help support sales. Rural incomes are expected to have improved on the back of ample monsoon in the past few months.

Rural areas make up a third of its business, while urban India contributes the rest, Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari said in a media call after the earnings.

In the September quarter, consumer goods’ “demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets while rural continued to recover gradually,” Rohit Jawa, Hindustan Unilever’s managing director said in a post-earnings statement. “We remain watchful of gradual recovery in consumer demand.”

While its home care and beauty & wellbeing business expanded with single-digit growth, its personal care and food business declined. A recovery in demand will take “a few quarters,” Tiwari said.

Hindustan Unilever will be carving out its ice cream business as part of a portfolio restructuring, the company said in a separate filing Wednesday. This aligns with the parent Unilever’s plans to separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

This portfolio restructuring will enable the company “to sharpen focus on the core business and further strengthen its play in trending demand spaces such as beauty, foods, health and wellbeing,” the Indian unit said in a statement. The firm will decide the mode of separation by the end of this year, it said.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever have slipped 0.2% this year, making it among the worst performers on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which has climbed almost 11%. The parent’s shares declined as much as 2.7% in London after the earnings were announced.

(Updates with comments from CFO in 6th and 8th paragraphs)

