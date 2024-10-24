Fear of Trump Sends EM Stocks Toward Worst Month Since January

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks headed for the longest losing streak since before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut last month as nervousness around the US presidential election and disappointment over China’s stimulus efforts pushed investors away from riskier assets.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell for a fourth day, extending the decline this month to the most since January. Four stocks — Samsung Electronics Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan — accounted for more than half of the losses. Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares were the worst performers among EM benchmarks, while mainland shares halted a four-day rally.

With two weeks to the US election, investors are rushing to price in the possibility of a win for Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has pledged to raise import tariffs. Political jitters are worsening sentiment that’s already marred by the failure of China’s repeated stimulus measures to sustainably perk up the market, the war in the Middle East and volatility sparked by a strong dollar and rising US yields.

“Risks from the current Middle East conflict, uncertainty around China’s next stimulus steps, and potential obstacles to trade in the aftermath of the US presidential election remain areas of concern” for emerging markets, even though the growth backdrop is benign, UBS Group AG Chief Investment Officer Michael Bolliger and analyst Tilmann Kolb wrote in a note. “We keep a neutral stance in broad EM asset classes, but see attractive bottom-up opportunities.”

In what one investor called “fast-money profit-taking,” Chinese stocks posted the biggest drop in a week as traders expressed disappointment over the lack of stronger stimulus measures to revive consumer demand in the world’s second-biggest economy. Hopes for such measures were dwindling even as investors awaited the National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting — expected before the end of October — for clues on fiscal spending.

The performance of ex-China emerging markets was little better on Thursday as the group’s equity benchmark headed for the sixth loss in seven days, trading at a six-week low. Fears around a Trump victory are dictating sentiment as it was his trade war against China in 2018 that prompted emerging-market underperformance relative to US stocks that continues to this day. Trump has repeatedly floated tariffs of 60% on Chinese imports and as much as 20% on those from elsewhere.

The mood in currency markets was markedly better as a weaker dollar aided a recovery in local exchange rates. The yuan steadied amid a drop in dollar demand toward the month-end, while the Israeli shekel and South African rand posted the biggest gains. Despite Thursday’s advance, the MSCI EM Currency Index was on course for the biggest monthly decline since February 2023.

Shekel traders remain uneasy as the war continues with no signs of an immediate pause. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about efforts to reach a cease-fire and advised Israel not to act in ways that exacerbate hostilities with Iran or its allied militant groups.

A political drama was unfolding in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban faced pressure from the opposition as his popularity dropped. An opinion poll showed the upstart party of his rival Peter Magyar taking its first-ever lead. Hungary’s 10-year bond yield traded around a three-month high.

Mozambique’s international bond due September 2031 dropped more than a cent on the dollar as voters awaited the results of the Oct. 9 election. Investors fretted over politicial instability after an opposition leader threatened a “revolution” to change the government.

