Horizon Robotics Gains 28% in HK Debut After $696 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Horizon Robotics Inc. jumped 28% early in their trading debut in Hong Kong Thursday, adding to a flurry of deals that signal the end of a slump in initial public offerings in the Asian financial hub.

The stock opened at HK$5.12 ($0.65902), versus an issue price of HK$3.99. The $696 million IPO of the Chinese provider of software and hardware for autonomous driving systems saw strong demand, getting priced at the top of its marketed range and attracting investors such as Baillie Gifford & Co. and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund. The stock jumped as much as 31% in over-the-counter gray market trading Wednesday.

The firm’s strong debut is set to further boost sentiment toward Hong Kong’s IPO market after shares of bottled-water company China Resources Beverage Holdings Co. jumped 15% on listing Wednesday. At $8.7 billion, IPO proceeds in the city this year have already exceeded the tally for all of 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Founded in 2015, Horizon Robotics is controlled by Kai Yu, an artificial-intelligence scientist who used to work at Baidu Inc. and was instrumental in its push into autonomous driving. The company said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for purposes including research and development, future strategic investment into its joint ventures as well as sales and marketing.

The listing joins Asia’s busiest IPO week in more than two years, with around 20 companies from the region making deals that may raise more than $8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This year’s proceeds in Hong Kong got a boost from last month’s listing by Chinese appliance maker Midea Group Co., which raised $4.6 billion in what was the city’s largest listing in over three years.

Chinese tech heavyweights Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu were among the four cornerstone investors that agreed to subscribe for about $220 million in Horizon Robotics stock in the IPO.

