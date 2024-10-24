Hyundai Profit Declines on Weaker Car Sales, Geopolitical Risks

Hyundai Wia Corp. robotic arms on the production line at the Kia Corp. plant in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Hyundai Motor Group, which controls the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, plans to boost annual output of electrical vehicles in Korea to 1.51 million cars by the end of this decade, or about 40% of the group's estimated global EV production of 3.64 million vehicles. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. reported third-quarter profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as tepid vehicle sales around the globe, and expanded geopolitical risks eroded earnings.

Operating profit was 3.58 trillion won ($2.6 billion) for the three months to September, down 6.5% from a year earlier, the South Korean automaker said Thursday. That missed the 3.9 trillion won estimated by analysts. Sales rose 4.7% to 42.9 trillion won during the same period.

The decline in earnings reflected provisions related to preemptive warranty extensions as a one-off expense, the company said in its earnings statement.

South Korea’s top carmaker has pledged to ramp up production of hybrids as the global automotive sector faces persistent weakness in demand for EVs amid higher interest rates and slowing economic growth. The industry is also facing increased uncertainty in the run-up to the US presidential election, with the candidates promising diverging policies for everything from EVs to emissions rules to domestic manufacturing.

While overseas auto sales dropped during the third quarter, strong sales of sport utility vehicles, hybrids and its luxury brand Genesis kept Hyundai’s average sales price higher, Yoon Hyuk Jin, an analyst at SK Securities Co., wrote in a note before the earnings announcement.

Shares dropped as much as 5.4% in Seoul trading following the announcement. The company fell more than 17% in the third quarter, the first quarterly decline in a year.

Click here to see more on Hyundai’s earnings.

Wholesale deliveries during the third quarter were slightly over 1 million, down 3.2% from a year ago. Unit sales in North America climbed 9.3%, while those in Europe lost 9.5%. China saw a 61% plunge, while India posted a 5.7% decrease.

During its annual investor event in August, Hyundai said it plans to double its lineup of hybrid cars, while keeping its 2030 EV sales target unchanged at 2 million a year. The company has also announced a 4 trillion won share buyback measure as part of its efforts to improve investor returns.

Earlier this week, Hyundai completed listing shares of its India unit, which became the largest-ever initial public offering in the South Asian country. The Korean firm sold a 17.5% stake in the unit, seeking to benefit from the frenzy for share sales in India, one of the world’s most vibrant areas for listings this years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.