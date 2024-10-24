India Names Sanjiv Khanna Chief Justice to Replace Chandrachud

(Bloomberg) -- India has appointed Sanjiv Khanna as its next chief justice once the incumbent head of the judiciary, D. Y. Chandrachud, retires next month.

Currently the second-most senior judge of the nation’s top court, Khanna will take oath as the chief justice on November 11, a day after Chandrachud retires from the post after a two-year term, according to a government statement Thursday.

Khanna will hold the office until May next year.

As per protocol in the Indian judicial system, a Supreme Court judge retires at the age of 65 years. The designation of chief justice is held by the senior most judge of the top court and the outgoing chief justice formally nominates the next in line.

