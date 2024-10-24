Japan’s Nippon Express Is Looking to Make Acquisitions in India

Containers stacked in a shipping terminal at the Honmoku pier in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Japan is scheduled to release its third-quarter gross domestic figures (GDP) on Nov. 15. Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Express Holdings Inc. is seeking companies to buy in India to speed up its growth in the fast-growing economy, an executive in charge of overseas operations at Japan’s second-largest parcel company said.

“Our thinking is that we’re willing to take on debt to make this happen,” Tadahiro Furue, a senior managing executive officer, said in an interview. Nippon Express would be willing to sacrifice some target to maintain strong balance sheet including achieving a 10% return on invested capital, he said, adding that it wasn’t a key consideration.

In the post-pandemic era and an environment where semiconductor supply networks are becoming more critical, delivery and logistics are becoming a more strategic part of corporate operations, according to Furue. As a result, Nippon Express is seeking faster growth outside its home market, with the goal of reaching 40% of revenue from abroad by 2028 from 26% last year.

None of the world’s top delivery companies, including DHL and Kuehne + Nagel International AG, have a strong foothold in India and many of them are eyeing a leadership position in the market, Furue said.

Nippon Express completed its acquisition of Austria’s Cargo-Partner GmbH in January, and announced a minority stake in Wiz Freight of India the same month. Furue said that Nippon Express would seek to offer superior services and recently won a major contract in India with a big technology company, according to the executive.

