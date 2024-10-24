Korea Zinc Soars 30% as Market Waits for Results of Buyback Bid

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory at dawn in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The bitter feud for the worlds biggest zinc smelter and an influential supplier of metals required in energy transition reached a feverish pitch after homegrown buyout shop MBK Partners teamed up with Korea Zincs biggest shareholder Young Poong Co. to launch a takeover bid. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. shares jumped 30% as investors waited for the results of Chairman Choi Yun-beom’s buyback bid.

The shares were trading at 1,138,000 won apiece as of 10:12 a.m. in Seoul, well above Choi’s 890,000 won offer that expired on Wednesday.

Choi, who roped in Bain Capital for support, is trying to buy back as much as 20% of the stock to defend the world’s biggest zinc producer against a takeover offer from Young Poong Corp., the company’s biggest shareholder, backed by private equity firm MBK Partners.

That tender expired last week, and took the Young Poong side’s stake to more than 38%. Choi currently has the backing of about 34% of shareholders.

