Portugal Increases Police Presence in Lisbon After Buses Burnt

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal has increased police presence in Lisbon’s suburbs after buses were set on fire and other incidents were recorded in the region this week.

The reinforcement of the police forces will continue as needed, Presidency Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro said in Lisbon on Thursday following a meeting with the region’s mayors.

The country’s police has reported new incidents around Lisbon following the death of a man after a police operation near the capital city early on Monday. Four buses and several garbage containers were set on fire in the last two nights.

Judicial authorities are investigating the man’s death, according to the police. Portugal’s home affairs ministry also said on Monday that it requested an inquiry about the police operation.

