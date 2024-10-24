US Satellite Jammer Is Set for Delivery as Flaws Are Fixed

(Bloomberg) -- A weapon meant to jam Chinese and Russian satellites early in a conflict has overcome technical flaws and is expected to be delivered next year, more than two years later than originally scheduled, according to the US Space Force.

The L3Harris Technologies Inc. system known as Meadowlands is a lighter-weight, movable version of a “Counter Communications System” that was declared operational in 2020. The new model can receive updated software and is able to jam more frequencies. It was originally slated for delivery in October 2022 but was dogged by undisclosed technical problems.

As of last month it has “completed all system-level verification testing” and is “on track for delivery next year,” Space Systems Command said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Between January and March, the Space Force will assess when the first five of a planned 32 weapons can be declared operational. They would be turned over to the Space Force’s electronic warfare unit, Space Delta 3, according to the command.

“The Meadowlands system will have significant upgrades in terms of technical performance, and simpler logistics for deployment and sustainment,” L3Harris said in statement. Although “verification testing took longer than anticipated,” the contractor said, “L3Harris has now completed verification tests, and the program is on track for delivery early next year.”

Jammers like Meadowlands are intended to cause temporary damage in a conflict to counter the growing number of Chinese and Russian space systems.

China now operates more than 300 remote sensing satellites with diverse sensors, “improving the Chinese military’s ability to observe US aircraft carriers, expeditionary strike groups and deployed air wings,” the Space Force said in a January overview of space threats.

Although Russia operates some of the world’s most capable remote-sensing satellites, it has a limited number compared with the US and China, it said.

