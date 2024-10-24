WiseTech Shares Rebound After CEO White Steps Aside to New Role

(Bloomberg) -- WiseTech Global Ltd. shares rebounded after Chief Executive Officer Richard White shifted to a different role in a bid to defuse damaging allegations about his behavior with women.

Shares in the Australian freight-software company jumped 22% at the open in Sydney. The company’s market capitalization had fallen more than A$7.7 billion ($5.1 billion) this week following a series of ever-worsening media reports and claims about White.

White is taking a short break before starting a new role focused on product and business development, WiseTech said late Thursday. His new 10-year contract as a consultant comes with a two-year notice period, while his A$1 million annual salary is unchanged.

The switch allows WiseTech to hold on to White — the company’s co-founder, largest shareholder, and arguably its most important asset — while officially stripping him of the top job.

White’s resignation followed accusations that he’d paid millions of dollars to a former partner to settle allegations of inappropriate behavior. The Australian Financial Review reported a former board member at WiseTech had accused White of intimidation and bullying. The newspaper also said White had a years-long relationship with an employee before gifting her a A$7 million waterfront house in Melbourne.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cartledge becomes interim CEO immediately and the search for a permanent replacement will start soon, WiseTech said Thursday.

While the company hasn’t specifically addressed the multiple allegations leveled at the former CEO, law firms Herbert Smith Freehills and Seyfarth Shaw LLP have been hired to assist a board investigation into the claims.

