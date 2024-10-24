Zinc Hits 20-Month High on Fears Over Tightening Global Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Zinc surged to a 20-month high on signs that the global market is tightening up.

Three-month futures jumped as much as 3.7% to $3,260.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest intraday price since February last year. The jump puts prices on course for a third daily gain on growing signs that a series of mine disruptions will constrain supplies.

Zinc — used to galvanize steel — has rallied more than fifth this year, making it the strongest performer among the six main metals on the LME after tin. Reflecting the tightness, cash contracts have swung sharply over the past week to a significant premium over three-month futures. That structure — known as backwardation — implies spot demand is running ahead of supply.

Despite tepid Chinese consumption and a still-uncertain global economy, supply bottlenecks have emerged this year to rattle several metals. Copper smelters are struggling because there isn’t enough ore to go around, while aluminum has gained as prices for its key input material, alumina, shoot higher.

Zinc futures traded 3.6% higher at 2:46 p.m. in Shanghai. Among other metals, aluminum rose as much as 1.5% to $2,710 a ton, the highest level since May, while copper gained 0.9%.

