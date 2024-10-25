Gabelli Says Paramount Deal Documents Coming at ‘Glacial Speed’

(Bloomberg) -- Gabelli Asset Management Co. said its request for documents concerning Paramount Global’s pending merger with Skydance Media is moving at a “glacial speed.”

The money manager wants to know what price Skydance is paying for the assets of National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family holding company that controls Paramount. Gabelli made a books-and-records request in Delaware court to obtain the information.

“It remains unknown what NAI is receiving on a per-share basis for their control ownership of Paramount,” Portfolio Manager Christopher Marangi said in a statement Friday.

Gabelli also urged Paramount’s board to consider an offer from Project Rise Partners, even though a period for assessing other bids has expired.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, MTV and other media assets, agreed to merge with independent film and TV producer Skydance in July.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.