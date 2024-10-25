Georgia Votes in Divisive Election With European Future at Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia holds parliamentary elections on Saturday that pit the ruling party against opponents who say the government is drawing closer to Russia and jeopardizing the country’s chances of joining the European Union and NATO.

The Georgian Dream party led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili is seeking to extend its 12 years in power by another four years. Four main opposition rivals have pledged to support a charter drawn up by President Salome Zourabichvili to pass pro-EU reforms as part of a yearlong technocratic government.

Tensions have spiraled in the Caucasus republic of 4 million people after Georgian Dream passed legislation that the US and the EU have labeled as “Kremlin-inspired.” The government ignored mass protests in May and adopted a “foreign agent” law that targeted non-governmental organizations and independent media.

Washington responded by ordering a comprehensive review of US cooperation with the government in Tbilisi and imposing visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgians for “undermining democracy.” Brussels halted EU membership negotiations with Georgia and urged the authorities to reverse course.

The ruling party last month passed legislation banning “LGBT propaganda” that outlaws portrayals of same-sex relationships in films, television and advertising, prevents the registration of same-sex marriages and makes it illegal for non-heterosexual couples to adopt children.

Zourabichvili has rallied opposition forces behind her charter after clashing repeatedly with Georgian Dream over its legislation. In September, she called the election a “turning point” that would “determine whether our future will be Europe or whether we’ll be under the influence of Russia.”

Ivanishvili has alleged that a “global war party” in the West is plotting to oust the government using NGOs and to push Georgia into a conflict with Russia. In a television interview this week, he reiterated threats to “get rid of” the principal opposition parties, saying “those who are enemies of the people and enemies of the country must be banned.”

The four main opposition groups are Unity — To Save Georgia that includes members of the former United National Movement that ruled the country after the pro-Western Rose Revolution of 2003; the Coalition for Change that also includes ex-UNM leaders; the Strong Georgia alliance; and For Georgia, a party headed by ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

A total of 18 parties and coalitions are on the ballot and must pass a 5% threshold of votes to be represented in the 150-seat parliament. Voting opens at 8am in Georgia and closes at 8pm, with exit polls expected to indicate the preliminary results later on Saturday.

