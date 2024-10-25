Germany’s Business Outlook Improves as Economy Stabilizes

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s business outlook improved in October — adding to evidence that the country’s economic downturn may be ending.

An expectations gauge by the Ifo institute rose to 87.3 from 86.4 in September. That’s the highest level since June and better than economists had predicted in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of current conditions also advanced.

“Expectations were brighter but marked by skepticism,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Friday in a statement. “The German economy stopped the decline for the time being.”

While the mood in Europe’s biggest economy remains depressed, there are at least some signs of stabilization. Surveys by S&P Global on Thursday showed the private-sector economy contracting at a slower pace, with stronger growth in the services sector counteracting prolonged weakness in manufacturing.

The Bundesbank also said this week that it expects gross domestic product to be broadly flat in the fourth quarter following a shallow recession in the six months to September. But with consumers remaining hesitant, there’s little to suggest a strong pickup will materialize soon.

The industrial sector has been the biggest source of concern, with companies lamenting high energy costs, excessive bureaucracy and political uncertainty. US elections present another risk as a win for Donald Trump could usher in new trade tensions that would further hurt the country’s export-led growth model.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg, Joel Rinneby and Angela Cullen.

