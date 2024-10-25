IndiGo Posts Shock Loss Weighed by Fuel, Maintenance Costs

(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest airline IndiGo posted a surprise loss — its first in two years — weighed down by a higher fuel bill and a jump in maintenance costs.
The carrier operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. reported a loss of 9.9 billion rupees ($118 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, it said in an exchange filing Friday. A Bloomberg survey of brokerages had forecast an average profit of 1.34 billion rupees for a quarter that usually sees seasonally tepid demand.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14% to 169.7 billion rupees but missed estimates. Total costs climbed 22% to 186.66 billion rupees, with fuel costs jumping 12.8% from a year ago and maintenance costs surging 30%, the filing said. Airport fees for the airline also rose about 40% in the latest quarter.
“In a traditionally weaker second quarter, results were further impacted by headwinds related to groundings and fuel costs,” Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said in a statement. The number of grounded aircrafts and linked costs for the carrier have started declining, he said.
Debt rose 20% from a year ago to 592.37 billion rupees. Its passenger load factor fell to 82.6% from 83.3% in the same quarter last year.
The Gurugram-based carrier also started receiving compensation from Pratt & Whitney’s affiliate in the quarter to mitigate the impact of the grounded planes.
Increasing Competition
Airlines in India typically see relatively lower demand in the September quarter. IndiGo had a 62.5% market share in the three months, lower than the 63.4% share it had in the same period last year, amid increasing competition as Air India undergoes a mammoth merger with Vistara.
The airline added 28 jets during the quarter, with its seat capacity rising 8.2% during the period. It sees this capacity for the December quarter increasing by “early double digits” as compared with a year ago period.
The airline also announced its business class product on some key routes in India in August, paving way for its transition from a low-cost carrier to a full-service airline. The premium offering is expected to roll out by the end of this year, it said then.
IndiGo also got a board nod on Friday to invest as much as 2.95 billion rupees ($35.1 million) in IndiGo Ventures Fund, that was approved by local markets regulator this month.
The carrier’s shares have jumped 47% this year, beating India’s benchmark Nifty 50 that has gained 11.3%. The earnings came after market hours Friday.
--With assistance from Ravil Shirodkar.
(Updates with details throughout.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.