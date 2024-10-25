Indonesia Joins Growing List of Nations Keen to Be Part of BRICS

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has started the process of becoming part of the BRICS in a sign of growing influence for the group that’s positioned itself as an alternative to the US-led global order.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy expressed its interest in joining the bloc at the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia on Thursday, according to newly-appointed Indonesia Foreign Minister Sugiono.

BRICS, led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is the “right vehicle” to advance the interests of the Global South, Sugiono said in a statement. The bloc also backs new Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto’s priorities, including food and energy security, poverty eradication and improving human capital, he added.

“Joining BRICS is a manifestation of Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy,” said Sugiono who goes by one name.

The starting the process to join BRICS marks the first foreign policy move by the Prabowo government. It would be a major win for BRICS should Indonesia join its ranks. Within Southeast Asia alone, Thailand — a US treaty ally — and Malaysia have also expressed interest to join.

In his speech at the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Sugiono underlined Indonesia’s solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, and reiterated calls for a ceasefire. “Indonesia cannot remain silent while these atrocities continue without anyone being held accountable,” he said.

The worsening conflict in the Middle East continues to be a major issue for Indonesia, home to one of the world’s largest Muslim populations.

Still, Indonesia has said it would continue to engage with other multilateral groups. Prabowo is set to attend the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil in November. The country is also going through the accession process for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“It does not mean that we join a certain camp, but we actively participate in all forums,” Sugiono said.

