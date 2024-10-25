Korea Zinc Surges Even Higher as Investors Await Buyback Result

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory at dawn in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The bitter feud for the worlds biggest zinc smelter and an influential supplier of metals required in energy transition reached a feverish pitch after homegrown buyout shop MBK Partners teamed up with Korea Zincs biggest shareholder Young Poong Co. to launch a takeover bid.

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. climbed even higher on Friday, following a 30% jump in the previous session, as the market waited for the results of a stock buyback launched by Chairman Choi Yun-beom to fend off a $12.5 billion takeover bid.

The shares rose 19% to 1,355,000 won ($982) each as of 9:50 a.m. in Seoul. That’s well above the 890,000 won buyback offer that expired on Wednesday, suggesting that some investors are holding out for an even higher bid as the battle for control continues.

Choi, who has support from Bain Capital, offered to repurchase as much as 20% of the stock to fend off a proposal from Young Poong Corp., the company’s biggest shareholder, backed by another private equity firm, MBK Partners. That bid — worth 830,000 won per share — expired last week, and took the Young Poong side’s stake to more than 38%.

Before the buyback, Choi had the support of about 34% of shareholders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.