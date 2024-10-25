Mercedes Pledges Cost Cuts After Profitability Slumps

An employee fits a Mercedes-Benz AG star badge to a Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 luxury electric automobile at the Daimler AG factory in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Traditional automakers have been forced to rethink the market as they confront new emissions rules, rapidly changing technology and potent competition from the likes of e-car pioneer Tesla Inc. and new tech-industry entrants.

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG said it would step up cost improvement measures after its carmaking margin dropped amid fierce competition in China, its most important market.

The key gauge of profitability dropped to 4.7% in the third quarter, undershooting the company’s minimum target of 8% and well below the 12.4% level a year ago. The decline comes after sales of the automaker’s most expensive cars fell during the period.

“The Q3 results do not meet our ambitions,” said Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm. “We are taking a prudent view about market evolution going forward and we will step up all efforts on further efficiency increases and cost improvements across the business.”

China’s economic slowdown, worsened by a prolonged real estate slump, has hit Mercedes hard, especially in sales of high-end S-Class and Maybach models. The downturn had already forced the company to cut its 2024 sales outlook and lower adjusted profit margins for its cars unit.

Mercedes’ third quarter revenue was €34.52 billion ($37.4 billion), down around 7% from the same period last year. Company earnings before interest and taxes fell to €2.52 billion, marking a 48% decline to the same period a year ago.

For Mercedes, weakening sales for its top-end cars hits at the core of Mercedes’ strategy to help fund its transition to an all-electric future. China, a country where the automaker sells a relatively high share of its most opulent vehicles, was seen as a template the company wanted to replicate elsewhere.

