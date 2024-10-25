Peru Is Worried APEC Summit May Be Disrupted by Anti-Crime Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s government is increasingly worried that recent anti-crime protests may extend through next month and disrupt a summit of world leaders from the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen asked Peruvians on Friday to “abstain” from protests or marches in mid-November, when capital Lima will host a summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, which may include Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Peru will be on display to the world, and we have to show them our best image,” Adrianzen told reporters. “It would be very regretful if in those days that we receive visitors from the 21 most powerful economies in the world, we give them a bad show, a show of conflict.”

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte has gone from crisis through crisis during her tumultuous two-year presidency. She’s faced accusations of enabling authorities to kill around 50 protesters early in her tenure, illegal enrichment over a set of Rolex watches and is now facing recurring protests over a rise in extortion rackets.

Since September, bus drivers have staged several days of strikes that have paralyzed Lima, disrupting schools, workplaces and hospitals. The government has said it is working on resolving the extortion problem — several drivers have been killed for refusing to pay up — but has so far failed to come up with a solution.

But Boluarte is facing this latest crisis at her weakest, as her popularity has dipped to a record low 4% according to an Ipsos poll this month. That is the lowest in Latin America and among the lowest approval ratings of any world leader.

“Please, I call in the most fraternal way for protesters so that during those days they abstain to participate in marches and protests, so that our visitors can feel safe,” Adrianzen added.

