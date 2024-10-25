Philippines Races to Limit Storm Damage as Trami Keeps Strength

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is ramping up efforts to contain the devastation caused by severe tropical storm Trami, which has killed 25 people, affected millions and shut government offices for a third straight day on Friday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is working urgently to carry out relief and evacuation efforts, as the storm barreled across the main Luzon island where widespread flooding had submerged towns and cut power in some provinces.

“We have directed all government agencies to reinforce the bulwark which we have built against this raging tempest,” Marcos said in a statement late Thursday.

Trami — known locally as Kristine — has kept its strength as it accelerates over the sea west of the main Luzon Island, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour, the Philippines’ weather agency said in its latest advisory. It’s forecast to exit the country on Friday or early Saturday.

The government suspended government work in Luzon “in view of the persistent intense rainfall and strong winds” brought about by the storm, excluding agencies involved in health services and disaster response. Schools in the main island were also shut for a third day in a row.

The Philippines is set to resume currency trading on Friday after a two-day suspension due to the storm, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

Trami which dumped more than 200 millimeters (8 inches) of torrential rain in some areas earlier this week has impacted more than 3 million people with electricity cut in five provinces, local media reported. At least 25 people were killed and over 254,000 were evacuated, according to police and disaster management agencies.

The storm has damaged 209 hectares of crops, the national disaster management agency said its latest report. Local airlines canceled more than 60 domestic flights on Friday, while the coast guard said over 10,000 passengers and 96 vessels remained stranded in various ports.

The Philippines is among countries most exposed to more extreme weather events caused by climate change, with an average of 20 typhoons hitting the nation every year.

