Porsche Eyes Cost Cuts, Model Review After China Sales Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG is weighing cost cuts and reviewing its model lineup after a slump in sales of its sports cars in China caused profits to plunge.

Slowing demand globally for electric vehicles is another reason for the review, according to Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke, who said the third quarter was the weakest of 2024. The German manufacturer is sticking to its full-year guidance, betting that demand will recover in the final few months of the year.

Earlier on Friday, Mercedes-Benz Group AG also said it plans to cut costs further in response to the China downturn that it’s also experiencing.

A sharp slowdown in Chinese sales and weak demand for EVs in Europe has caused a wave of profit warnings recently from automakers including Porsche and its parent company Volkswagen AG. German carmakers are particularly struggling in Asia’s largest economy, where consumers are reining in spending and opting for vehicles with better tech.

Porsche’s third-quarter unit deliveries in China slumped to their lowest level in a decade. That caused operating profit for the first nine months of 2024 to plunge 27% from a year earlier to €4.04 billion ($4.4 billion), Porsche said Friday. Revenue fell 5% to €28.6 billion in the same period.

Porsche lowered its annual guidance in July, saying it expected to make a return on sales of as high as 15%.

