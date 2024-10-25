Rare Whisky on Sale Duty Free for First-Class Fliers in Japan

(Bloomberg) -- First-class travel on Japan’s airlines now comes with another perk: Limited-edition bottles of Suntory’s Hibiki 100th anniversary whisky at a relatively reasonable close-to-shelf price.

The rare bottles, which can only be purchased duty-free in-flight on ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co., are highly sought-after items among whiskey aficionados and often sell for a lot more in liquor shops and online stores.

The airlines are limiting sales to one bottle per person for those lucky enough to be traveling first class: ANA’s bottles sell for ¥50,000 ($330) while Japan Airlines is pricing theirs at ¥60,000.

ANA confirmed the offer.

The chance to snag the coveted whisky at a bargain price has created a buzz on internet flier forums and also offers an arbitrage opportunity, travel writer Ben Schlappig said on his blog. The Hibiki bottles by Suntory Spirits Ltd., part of Suntory Holdings Ltd., can fetch around ¥150,000 online and even more in the US and Europe.

With a first-class ticket, one-way, on ANA from Tokyo Haneda to Los Angeles costing around ¥1.5 million, the profit-flipping opportunity might go a small way toward reclaim the cost.

--With assistance from Nicholas Takahashi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.