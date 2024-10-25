Significant Gaps Remain Between EU and China as EV Tariffs Loom

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union still has “significant remaining gaps” with Beijing after eight rounds of negotiations aimed at avoiding tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles that are due to kick in by the end of this month, according to a statement from the bloc.

The EU’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao had a video call Friday to discuss the progress of discussions so far, according to a statement from Olof Gill, European Commission spokesperson for trade and agriculture. The two agreed to continue technical talks in the near future.

The two sides discussed whether an agreement can be reached on so-called price undertakings, a complex mechanism to control the prices and volumes of exports that could replace the anti-subsidy tariffs. The EU has repeatedly said that any solution needs to align with the rules of the World Trade Organization, address the impact of China’s subsidies, and be something the EU can monitor for compliance.

The bloc has been exploring individual pricing agreements with some carmakers, which could partially avoid the new tariffs only for some models covered by the agreements. However, China has warned exporters against seeking individual deals with the EU as it wants all manufacturers under a common umbrella agreement as part of the talks, which are being led by a Chinese trade body.

During the call, the EU’s trade commissioner told his Chinese counterpart that under WTO rules the bloc has the possibility to offer price undertakings to different companies, and its negotiations with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products don’t exclude talks with individual exporters, according to the statement.

China has responded to the EV tariffs with probes of its own on dairy, pork and brandy, as well as by raising the possibility of hiking levies on cars with large engines. The EU has said it will defend its interests against any unsubstantiated investigation and is already challenging China’s dairy probe at the WTO.

Without an agreement, EVs made in China will face levies as high as 45% with regulation introducing new tariffs due by Oct. 30.

