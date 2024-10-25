Starmer Says He’s Open to Talks on UK’s Historic Slave Trade

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was willing to have discussions with other Commonwealth countries about Britain’s historic slave trade but won’t provide reparations, amid expectation that the summit could agree to reference reparations justice in a joint communique this week.

“Our generation can say the slave trade and practice was abhorrent, and we should talk about our history,” Starmer told the BBC. “Apologies have already been made in relation to the slave trade, and that’s what people expect.”

The statement, which will be published at the end of the meeting on Saturday, may include a call for ‘meaningful’ discussion on British reparations for the slave trade if agreed by all 55 Commonwealth leaders, according to a UK government official who asked not to be named. A group of Caribbean nations have asked European countries to compensate them for their slavery legacy, despite the issue not being on the formal agenda for the summit in Samoa this week.

The BBC reported on Thursday that British officials are negotiating an agreement to conduct further research about the issue. Starmer’s spokesman Dave Pares confirmed on Friday that the UK is in discussions on what the government does in recognition of the slave trade, but ruled out the UK providing any form of financial reparations. He said Starmer was instead focused on helping Commonwealth countries deal with current and future challenges, like climate change.

Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, told Politico that he wants the UK to understand its history’s impact on the African diaspora. “It’s about an appreciation and embracing and understanding of what our ancestors went through, that has left a scourge on our race, culturally, mentally and physically.”

King Charles III weighed in on the debate in a speech at the summit on Friday.

“None of us can change the past,” he said. “But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure.”

