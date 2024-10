A customer shops at a kiosk in a Kyiv Metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the American proposal to defuse tensions with Ukraine contained “rational elements,” even though some key points were ignored. Photographer: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukraine’s cabinet to allocate government funding for every Ukrainian to receive 1,000 hryvnia ($24.20) by Dec. 1, to be spent on domestically-produced goods or services.

“I instructed the government to implement a new program which will affect every family,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address.

Ukraine’s parliament this month backed a tax increase to cover rising defense needs.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.