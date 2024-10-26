Europe Still Best Place to Live, Irish Central Bank Chief Says

Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank of Ireland,at the Central Bank of Ireland Financial Systems Conference in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Speaking at the conference Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fragmentation of the global economy poses a risk to financial stability and called on regulators around the world to pursue common policy objectives. Photographer: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s central bank chief cautioned against only focusing on Europe’s problems, saying it’s still the most livable part of the world.

“I can’t think of a better place for my family to live — and I’ve traveled all over the world” Gabriel Makhlouf told bankers and journalists at an event in Washington on Saturday.

Before taking over the Irish central bank in 2019, he was New Zealand’s top treasury official. He was UK civil servant and an aide to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown before that. Born in Egypt, he holds British and Greek passports.

“The one incredibly powerful thing we have in Europe is the spirit of togetherness and a recognition that connections matter — and we spend a lot of time agonizing about all sort of things,” he said. “But actually the way I look at it, the agony is about what more potential can we fulfill, as opposed to — is there a problem that we can’t resolve.”

Europe’s economy is struggling through a phase of sluggish growth at the moment, with consumers hesitant to spent despite slowing inflation, rising wages and a strong labor market. Businesses also aren’t particularly eager to invest amid heightened uncertainty and geopolitical risks.

