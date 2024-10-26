UK to Invest Over £3 Billion in Childcare and Rebuilding Schools

(Bloomberg) -- Rachel Reeves said the UK will invest billions of pounds boosting childcare services and rebuilding schools as part of her crucial first budget on Wednesday.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said that £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion) will go into an expansion of childcare services, including an increase in the number of nurseries across the country. Bloomberg reported in September that Reeves was considering proposals for a funding package to expand childcare services.

In its election manifesto, Labour promised to create 3,000 nurseries in schools at a cost of £35 million, to be paid for by ending the party’s key policy to end the VAT exemption on private school fees.

The Treasury also said that £1.4 billion will go to a nationwide schools rebuilding program, that’ll aim to fund 50 school renovations a year.

The growth driven measures in education will come alongside a budget where she’s expected to reveal as much as £40 billion in tax increases and spending savings, plus a revamp of fiscal rules that’ll allow for billions of government borrowing for investment.

“Protecting funding for education was one of the things I wanted to do first because our children are the future of this country,” Reeves said in the statement.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.