Asia Enters Busiest Earnings Week With Chinese Banks in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Asia has entered its busiest week for earnings, with investors likely to focus on the results of Chinese and Hong Kong-listed banks for clues on the potential impact of Beijing’s stimulus measures.

Of the 1,330 MSCI Asia Pacific Index constituents, 544 firms including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. will be announcing results this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders will be scrutinizing commentary from lenders in China for any evidence of a pick up in credit demand that would signal a recovery in consumer confidence. Chinese banks have been plagued by slowing profit growth and shrinking interest margins.

Hong Kong-listed banks such as HSBC Holdings Plc. will also be on investors’ radar after it announced a revamp in corporate structure.

