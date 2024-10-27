Australia’s Prime Minister Defends Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

An aircraft operated by Qantas Airways Ltd. at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Qantas Airways is scheduled to release earnings figures on Aug. 29. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure to explain his relationship with Qantas Airways Ltd. after allegations he received a raft of free upgrades from the airline and liaised directly about his flights with ex-boss Alan Joyce.

In his past parliamentary portfolios as transport minister and opposition transport spokesman, and sometimes on private trips, Albanese accepted gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars from Qantas, according to a new book by former Australian Financial Review columnist Joe Aston.

In some cases, Albanese didn’t specify whether he was upgraded to first or business class, making it impossible to determine the precise value of the benefit, Aston wrote.

Aston cited Qantas insiders as saying Albanese would communicate about his personal travel directly with Joyce, the former Qantas chief executive officer who stepped down prematurely last year after a series of corporate missteps. Aston’s book, The Chairman’s Lounge: The Inside Story of How Qantas Sold Us Out, was released Monday.

Responding to the allegations, Albanese said: “From time to time, members of parliament receive upgrades. What’s important is that they are declared. All of mine have been declared.” The prime minister said he had the same relationship with Joyce as he did with the head of rival airline Virgin Australia, according to a transcript sent by his office of comments made to reporters.

The flight upgrades, even declared, create at least a perceived conflict of interest regarding the independence of Albanese’s decisions at a time when Qantas was at the heart of his policy responsibilities in transport, Aston wrote.

Aston also wrote that shortly after Albanese became prime minister in 2022, he asked Joyce to make his son a member of the airline’s exclusive Chairman’s Lounge, which offers invitation-only access to luxury pre-flight Qantas facilities and services.

Speaking on Sunday, Albanese said he had asked for his son to be given access to the Chairman’s Lounge in place of a partner, adding that following the end of his first marriage, “my plus one became my son.” “That is all that happened, simple as that,” he said.

Albanese’s center-left Labor government last year blocked more Qatar Airways flights into Australia at a time of rapidly rising airfares, a decision that was supported by Qantas.

Australia is due to hold a national election by May 2025.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.