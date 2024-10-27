Gold Dips as Israel’s Limited Strike on Iran Curbs Haven Demand

One-ounce Britannia gold coins arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower from near record-high levels after Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend appeared to be more restrained than many expected.

Bullion traded lower near $2,739 an ounce on Monday after Israeli planes struck military targets across Iran on Saturday, avoiding oil and nuclear facilities. Tehran didn’t immediately vow to respond, with the latest developments possibly reducing some haven demand.

This week, traders are looking ahead to several key US data prints. Inflation and payrolls figures are likely to offer a steer on the pace of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, after strong economic readings recently led to traders scaling back their bets on aggressive reductions. Lower rates tend to benefit bullion as the metal doesn’t pay interest.

Gold has surged by more than 30% this year, peaking at an all-time high of $2,758.49 last week. The rally intensified in recent months due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while traders are assessing risks from the upcoming US presidential election.

Money managers have also played their part, with hedge funds raising net-long positions in gold and investors adding to exchange-traded fund holdings.

Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $2,739.89 an ounce at 7:41 a.m. in Singapore, after ending last week 1% higher. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after a fourth weekly increase. Palladium extended gains, silver and platinum were little changed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.