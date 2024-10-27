Strategists See Japan Asset Drop After Coalition Loses Majority

Morning commuters cross a street in the Otemachi district of Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Japans unemployment rate rose to 2.7 percent in July from the prior month at 2.5 percent, according to the governments statistics bureau in Tokyo. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen and Japanese shares look set to decline Monday after the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party failed to win a majority in parliament for the first time since 2009.

Political uncertainty will likely weigh on sentiment for investors in Japanese assets after a gamble by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to call a snap lower house election backfired. Public support for the LDP has nosedived after revelations last year that party members were secretly enriching themselves with funds from supporters.

This is what analysts and strategists are saying:

“Japanese stocks will be sold off due to the uncertainty over the future of the political situation,” said Jumpei Tanaka, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan Ltd.

“There is also a possibility that Prime Minister Ishiba will be forced to step down, and this is also expected to weigh on Japanese stocks.”

“Although there will probably be pressure to sell the yen against the US dollar, there is also a ‘sell Japan’ aspect, so the positive effect of a weaker yen on Japanese stocks is expected to be limited.”

Downside Risks

“There are downside risks for the equity market just given the messy outcome. But it’s difficult to see the opposition parties coming together to form a cohesive government,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at Global CIO Office. “International investors just want to see the corporate sector continue on a path of restructuring without any noise from politics. Uncertainty about political leadership will only add to the global geopolitical uncertainty.”

Yen Weakening Pressure

“The yen has been under selling pressure throughout October and a tight election result probably won’t do the Japanese currency any favors,” said Tim Waterer, Sydney-based chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Financial markets don’t deal well with uncertainty and that’s exactly the type of situation that a loss of majority for the LDP would create. From a clarity standpoint investors would prefer to see a more clear-cut result, but that may not be what transpires given the apparent loss of confidence by the public in the LDP.”

JGB Outlook

In the Japanese government bond market, “interest rates may fall in the short term due to risk-off and political uncertainty, but in the long term, interest rates are likely to rise with a fiscal risk premium in the ultra-long term zone,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co.

Shorter bond yields are likely to fall as the BOJ will no longer have much leeway to raise interest rates, he said.

Weak LDP

“It is important to remember what PM Shigeru Ishiba was originally saying he wanted to achieve: higher taxes,” said Nicholas Smith, strategist at CLSA Securities. The weaker the LDP is, the harder it is for him to achieve that, which is good for markets, he said. “We got too complacent with a strong, effective prime minister in Shinzo Abe. Most of the time, over the 40 years, politics has been no more than a titillating Punch & Judy show with little impact on markets.”

Coalition Question

“From now on, the LDP and Komeito will have to discuss forming a coalition or cooperating” with smaller parties, said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

“The continued uncertainty in politics will put downward pressure on asset prices. This is a difficult situation for the foreign exchange market. Given the price movements of the previous week, it is likely that the yen will continue to weaken.”

