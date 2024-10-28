China Gold Demand Plunges as Record Prices Deter Jewelry Buyers

Gold necklaces for sale inside a Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd. jewelry store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Weighing as little as one gram, the beans  and other forms of gold jewelry  are increasingly viewed as the safest investment bet for young Chinese in an era of economic uncertainty. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold demand in China — the world’s biggest consumer — plunged by more than a fifth in the third quarter as record prices and a sluggish economy dented consumption, especially for jewelry.

Total demand fell by 22% to 218 tons in the three months to September, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the China Gold Council on Monday. Jewelry consumption tumbled 29% to 130 tons, while for bars and coins there was a 9% drop to 69 tons.

Gold prices have rallied by about a third this year, hitting a fresh peak last week, on increased purchases by central banks, as well as sustained haven demand from investors. That surge has made jewelry purchases much more expensive at a time when many Chinese consumers are already feeling the strain from a prolonged slowdown in the economy.

Over the first three quarters, gold consumption fell by 11% to 742 tons, according to the council. Last month, non-monetary imports dropped to 97 tons, down 22% from a year ago, although they rose from August.

