Japan’s Ishiba Vows to Restore Stability After Losing Majority

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba promised Monday to take on the responsibility of restoring political stability following the loss of his ruling coalition’s majority in a lower house election for the first time since 2009.

“On how to take responsibility for this result, we have to humbly listen to the voices of criticism,” Ishiba said at a press briefing in Tokyo. “I want to take responsibility by protecting people’s daily lives, and protecting Japan.”

Ishiba’s comments indicate his intention to continue as prime minister and forge ahead with putting together an administration despite the coalition’s poor showing. The premier said he wasn’t considering expanding the ruling coalition, but said he had signed a policy agreement with existing partner Komeito following the result.

He vowed to hold talks over political reforms with other parties following the election in which voters showed their dissatisfaction over the handling of a ruling party slush-fund scandal.

Ishiba’s move comes after his gamble to call an early election and capitalize on a potential popularity bump as a new leader backfired. While the LDP still won the most votes in the election, it lost 56 seats, leaving the ruling coalition with Komeito 18 seats short of a majority of 233.

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama.

