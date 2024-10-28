PBOC Adds Outright Reverse Repo to Monetary Policy Toolbox

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is introducing so-called outright reverse repurchase agreements as a monetary policy tool.

The People’s Bank of China will conduct the repos monthly with primary dealers for a timeframe of no more than a year, according to a statement Monday. The move is aimed at maintaining a reasonable level of liquidity in the banking system and enriching its toolkit for monetary policy, the PBOC said.

A reverse repo is a form of short-term borrowing used in money markets, which involve the purchase of a security with an agreement to sell it back at a specific date. Here, the securities will include sovereign bonds, local government notes and corporate debt, the PBOC said.

The central bank has been revamping its policy framework in a shift that could allow it to operate more like global peers and influence market borrowing costs more effectively. It has been downplaying the role of the medium-term lending facility as a key rate while transitioning to using seven-day reverse repo as the main policy lever to deliver a clearer signal.

The new tool is likely to provide a longer-term liquidity injection to the interbank market and could help with an expected increase in bond issuance from China, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

“Outright repo has an underlying exchange of bonds. so banks can hopefully free up longer term liquidity,” she said. “The PBOC can prepare banks to facilitate a rise of government bond issuance ahead.”

Money market gauges have been flashing signs that China’s banks and non-bank financial institutions remain under a degree of funding stress. The institutions are heading into a year-end that may see a seasonal rise in cash demand and are also waiting for potential fiscal stimulus that may involve additional government borrowing.

The new tool is expected to supplement existing ones, including the seven-day reverse repo, one-year MLF, government bond trading and reserve requirement ratio adjustments, according to a report Monday in Shanghai Securities News that cites unidentified people close to the central bank.

The PBOC will likely conduct 3-month or 6-month outright reverse repo operations, the report said. This will help offset a sizable maturity wall in the one-year medium-term lending facility in the last two months of the year, it added.

China has about 1.45 trillion yuan ($204 billion) of MLF loans to roll over in both November and December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The country’s benchmark yield was little changed Monday, while the offshore yuan dipped amid broad strength in the dollar.

Compared with reverse repo, “there is a higher flexibility in terms of what the PBOC can do with the bonds which are sold to them under outright reverse repos,” said Frances Cheung, strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Their introduction may also mean a lower chance of a RRR cut to replace MLF, she added.

