Philippines’ Ex-President Duterte Faces Senate Probe on Drug War

(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday showed up at a Senate inquiry into his administration’s drug war that killed thousands, the first time he’s attending a probe by lawmakers since his term ended in 2022.

The hearing into his deadly drug campaign is taking place against the backdrop of escalating feud between the clans of Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally and former police chief who implemented the drug war, earlier called for the chamber’s own inquiry to counter an ongoing probe at the House of Representatives.

“I am here to tell the truth, and as I do so, witness the web of lies come undone one thread at a time,” Dela Rosa said in his opening statement on Monday, calling the House investigation a “gag show.”

The former leader is expected to respond to questions from the senators during the proceedings.

“Duterte’s participation is a major thing, as the chief architect of this war. Any investigation will be incomplete if he will not be questioned,” opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said.

Duterte, 79, last week skipped a hearing by a House panel conducting extensive probes into alleged extrajudicial killings under his administration’s anti-narcotics crackdown, which is also being investigated by the International Criminal Court for possible crimes against humanity.

The Duterte family’s ties with Marcos have frayed over policy differences, with the ex-president’s daughter Vice President Sara Duterte earlier this month saying Marcos “does not know to be a president” in her sharpest attack yet on her 2022 campaign partner.

