Asia Set for Muted Open After Mixed Tech Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most stocks in Asia are set for a cautious open following mixed results from Wall Street tech companies and as traders prepare for next week’s US election and Federal Reserve rate decision.
Futures indicated a third day of gains in Tokyo, a small drop in Hong Kong and little change in Sydney. US contracts edged higher in early trading after the S&P 500 saw a mild gain and the Nasdaq Composite rose to a record.
Alphabet Inc. climbed more than 4% in late hours as earnings beat estimates, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. sank amid a lackluster revenue forecast, as big techs with a combined market value of more than $12 trillion report quarterly results between Tuesday and Thursday.
“Investors will need to see bigger revenue and earnings surprises for the group to outperform,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “Our sense is a solid earnings season could once again put the group on a path to outperform into year-end.”
The dollar strengthened on Tuesday and gold and bitcoin traded near all-time highs as markets brace for the US election next week. Oil extended losses after Monday notching its biggest drop in more than two years on easing concerns the conflict in the Middle East will affect supply. It edged higher early Wednesday.
Just about a week away from a Federal Reserve decision, data showed US job openings fell to the lowest since early 2021. The figures run counter to the September employment report that pointed to a still-strong labor market, which prompted traders to trim bets on another big rate cut. A separate reading showed consumer confidence hit the highest since the start of the year.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Treasury 10-year yields declined three basis points to 4.25%.
In Asia, focus will also be on China after Reuters reported that authorities were weighing approval of 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in additional borrowing in the coming years to bolster the economy and address local government debt risks.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone consumer confidence, GDP, Wednesday
- US GDP, ADP employment, pending home sales, Wednesday
- Meta Platforms, Microsoft earnings, Wednesday
- US Treasury Department holds quarterly refunding announcement of bond-auction plans, Wednesday
- China Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Bank of Japan rate decision, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US personal income, spending and PCE inflation data, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
- US employment, ISM manufacturing, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7.18 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%
- S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%
Currencies
- The euro was little changed at $1.0813
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.44 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $72,350.01
- Ether rose 0.3% to $2,628.19
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.45%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $67.41 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed at $2,774.44 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.