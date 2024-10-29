Asia Set for Muted Open After Mixed Tech Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most stocks in Asia are set for a cautious open following mixed results from Wall Street tech companies and as traders prepare for next week’s US election and Federal Reserve rate decision.

Futures indicated a third day of gains in Tokyo, a small drop in Hong Kong and little change in Sydney. US contracts edged higher in early trading after the S&P 500 saw a mild gain and the Nasdaq Composite rose to a record.

Alphabet Inc. climbed more than 4% in late hours as earnings beat estimates, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. sank amid a lackluster revenue forecast, as big techs with a combined market value of more than $12 trillion report quarterly results between Tuesday and Thursday.

“Investors will need to see bigger revenue and earnings surprises for the group to outperform,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “Our sense is a solid earnings season could once again put the group on a path to outperform into year-end.”

The dollar strengthened on Tuesday and gold and bitcoin traded near all-time highs as markets brace for the US election next week. Oil extended losses after Monday notching its biggest drop in more than two years on easing concerns the conflict in the Middle East will affect supply. It edged higher early Wednesday.

Just about a week away from a Federal Reserve decision, data showed US job openings fell to the lowest since early 2021. The figures run counter to the September employment report that pointed to a still-strong labor market, which prompted traders to trim bets on another big rate cut. A separate reading showed consumer confidence hit the highest since the start of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Treasury 10-year yields declined three basis points to 4.25%.

In Asia, focus will also be on China after Reuters reported that authorities were weighing approval of 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in additional borrowing in the coming years to bolster the economy and address local government debt risks.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, GDP, Wednesday

US GDP, ADP employment, pending home sales, Wednesday

Meta Platforms, Microsoft earnings, Wednesday

US Treasury Department holds quarterly refunding announcement of bond-auction plans, Wednesday

China Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US personal income, spending and PCE inflation data, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

US employment, ISM manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7.18 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0813

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $72,350.01

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,628.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $67.41 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed at $2,774.44 an ounce

